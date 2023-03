White was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

White will head to Triple-A as expected to receive regular at-bats after missing the majority of the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to injury. The former top prospect has struggled mightily at the highest level, but his strong defense at first could make him an option for the Mariners if he does stay healthy and handles Triple-A pitching.