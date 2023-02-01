Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday that White (hip) is as "healthy as he's ever been" heading into the start of spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Though White was limited to just 107 plate appearances at Triple-A Tacoma in 2022 due to his prolonged recovery from sports hernia surgery last spring and then closed the campaign on the affiliate's 7-day injured list due to hip discomfort, the 26-year-old looks as though he won't face any restrictions when he reports to camp in Arizona. White is entering the fourth season of the six-year, $24 million deal he inked with Seattle in November 2019, but due to his poor health in recent years and his underwhelming production at the big-league level, the Mariners no longer envision him as their everyday first baseman. He'll get the chance to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster but is most likely to begin the campaign at Tacoma unless an injury to All-Star Ty France opens up an opportunity at first base.