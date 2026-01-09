Mariners' Gabe Speier: Reaches deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Speier signed a one-year contract with the Mariners to avoid arbitration Thursday,Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Terms of the deal aren't yet known, though Speier earned $845,000 in 2025 -- his first year of arbitration eligibility. He's coming off of an excellent season, maintaining a 2.61 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across 62.0 frames while also earning 24 holds.
