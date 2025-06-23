Speier allowed two runs on one hit and one walk in one inning during Sunday's 14-6 win over the Cubs. He struck out one.

It's the most runs Speier has given up since April 29, and Sunday marked just the second time this year that he surrendered greater than one. The 30-year-old southpaw has endured a rough June so far, working to a 6.00 ERA through six innings this month, but he'll nonetheless remain an important weapon out of Seattle's bullpen as its lone left-hander. Speier owns a strong 2.86 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 40:7 K:BB across 28.1 innings in 2025.