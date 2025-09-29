Speier allowed one run on one hit in one inning of relief Sunday against the Dodgers, striking out two.

Speier's scoreless streak of 10 appearances came to an end, but he'll still finish the regular season with strong numbers overall. Through 62 innings, the southpaw logged a 2.61 ERA, a career-best 0.87 WHIP and 82:11 K:BB. Speier is set to be a major weapon out of the Seattle bullpen during the upcoming postseason.