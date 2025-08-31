Mariners' Gabe Speier: Continues excellent August
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Speier threw a clean eighth inning Saturday against the Guardians. He struck out one.
Speier's scoreless streak is now up to 5.1 innings, and he's given up just one run over 11 frames in the month of August. The 30-year-old left-hander has been an outstanding setup man in the Seattle bullpen for most of the year -- Speier owns a 2.20 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 34:6 K:BB across his last 28.2 frames (37 outings).
