Kirby signed a one-year, $6.55 million contract with the Mariners on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Kirby turned in the worst statistical season of his four-year MLB career in 2025, logging a 4.21 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 126 regular-season innings, although his 9.8 K/9 marked a new personal best for the 27-year-old righty. He'll receive a $2.25 million raise entering the 2026 campaign and still has two years of arbitration eligibility remaining.