Santos (lat) fired a scoreless fourth inning for High-A Everett against Vancouver on Saturday, recording a strikeout.

Santos needed just eight pitches to get through his one frame Saturday, following a 13-pitch rehab debut with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. The right-hander may have already done enough to warrant his activation, however, as MLB.com reports Santos will be evaluated for a possible return during Monday's team off day ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Padres.