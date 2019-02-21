An X-ray on Suzuki's left foot revealed no structural damage, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Ichiro was hit by a Felix Hernandez pitch during live batting practice earlier in the week, but tests came back clean and he's expected to return to workouts in a day or two. The plan is for the veteran outfielder to travel with the Mariners to Japan for their season-opening, two-game series against the A's, though his status beyond then remains up in the air as Seattle will have to pare down its roster to 25 men prior to the team's home opener against the Red Sox on March 28.

