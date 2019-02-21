Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Fine after getting plunked
An X-ray on Suzuki's left foot revealed no structural damage, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Ichiro was hit by a Felix Hernandez pitch during live batting practice earlier in the week, but tests came back clean and he's expected to return to workouts in a day or two. The plan is for the veteran outfielder to travel with the Mariners to Japan for their season-opening, two-game series against the A's, though his status beyond then remains up in the air as Seattle will have to pare down its roster to 25 men prior to the team's home opener against the Red Sox on March 28.
More News
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Officially re-signs with Seattle•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Will take part in Tokyo series•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Expected to break camp with Mariners•
-
Ichiro Suzuki: Transitions into front office role•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Reaches base four times Sunday•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Out of Monday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleeper picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Does a new team matter?
Does the lineup around a player really matter for Fantasy? We dive into the numbers
-
Why Adalberto Mondesi is must-have
Adalberto Mondesi is shaping up to be one of the most controversial players of 2019, but Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects, shortstop
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
15-team Rotisserie mock draft
The 15-team format is becoming more common in high-stakes games like NFBC. so Scott White and...