Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Officially added to roster
Suzuki had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma.
As expected, Suzuki will join the Mariners ahead of the team's season-opening series against the Athletics in Tokyo. The veteran outfielder will be included in the starting lineup for Seattle's regular-season opener Wednesday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him start Thursday's game as well. That said, Suzuki's future with the Mariners beyond the club's two-game series in his native Japan remains murky.
