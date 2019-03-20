Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Will play again Thursday
Manager Scott Servais said that Suzuki would play in Thursday's game against the Athletics, but wouldn't commit to the outfielder drawing a second straight start, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
With the Mariners and Athletics opening the MLB season in Suzuki's home country of Japan, the 45-year-old was rewarded with the start in right field. Batting out of the No. 9 spot, Suzuki popped out in his first plate appearance and a drew a walk in his second before substituting out of the game in the bottom of the fourth. Even if he doesn't start Thursday, he'll likely get at least one at-bat, which could very well represent his last action in the majors. The Mariners haven't indicated whether they plan on carrying Suzuki on the roster once the team resumes regular-season play in North America next week.
More News
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Officially added to roster•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Will get Opening Day start•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Starting in left field•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Fine after getting plunked•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Officially re-signs with Seattle•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Will take part in Tokyo series•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Shortstops Tiers 3.0
Shortstop has suddenly become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy, as Scott White's tiers...
-
Third Base Tiers 3.0
Third base is shaping up to be the deepest position this year, as Scott White's tiers show...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...