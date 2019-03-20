Manager Scott Servais said that Suzuki would play in Thursday's game against the Athletics, but wouldn't commit to the outfielder drawing a second straight start, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

With the Mariners and Athletics opening the MLB season in Suzuki's home country of Japan, the 45-year-old was rewarded with the start in right field. Batting out of the No. 9 spot, Suzuki popped out in his first plate appearance and a drew a walk in his second before substituting out of the game in the bottom of the fourth. Even if he doesn't start Thursday, he'll likely get at least one at-bat, which could very well represent his last action in the majors. The Mariners haven't indicated whether they plan on carrying Suzuki on the roster once the team resumes regular-season play in North America next week.