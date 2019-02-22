Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Starting in left field
Suzuki (foot) is batting seventh and starting in left field for Friday's spring training game against the Athletics, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Suzuki was hit on the left foot by a pitch during live batting practice earlier this week, but his quick return to action is no surprise given an X-ray revealed no structural damage. The veteran outfielder is expected to travel with the Mariners for the two-game, season-opening series in Japan against the Athletics, though his longer-term status on the 25-man roster is more difficult to pin down.
