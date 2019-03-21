Ichiro Suzuki: Retires from baseball
Suzuki is retired from baseball following Thursday's victory over the Athletics.
Suzuki got to end his career with a pair of victories in his home country and was substituted early in Thursday's game to a standing ovation. The 45-year-old retires with 3,089 career hits in his 19-year MLB career, ranking 23rd all time, sandwiched between Dave Winfield and Albert Pujols. Adding in his exploits from his nine-year career in Japan, he has 4,367 hits as a professional.
