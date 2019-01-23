Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Officially re-signs with Seattle
Suzuki agreed Wednesday with the Mariners on a minor-league contract, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. The deal is worth $750,000 at the major-league level.
General manager Jerry Dipoto hinted on multiple occasions earlier in the offseason that Suzuki would resume his playing career with the Mariners in 2019 after he previously worked in the organization's front office from May onward last season. With Suzuki now officially set to put pen to paper on a new deal, he'll get the opportunity to audition for a reserve outfield role with Seattle in spring training. At the very least, it's expected that Suzuki will be a part of the 28-man roster the Mariners will be allotted for their season-opening, two-game series in Japan, the 45-year-old's home country. The Mariners will then pare their roster down to 25 men prior to the home opener March 28 against the Red Sox. Suzuki may need to prove in spring training and the Japan games that he's still a viable MLB player in order to stick around with the big club on a more permanent basis.
More News
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Will take part in Tokyo series•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Expected to break camp with Mariners•
-
Ichiro Suzuki: Transitions into front office role•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Reaches base four times Sunday•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Heads to bench Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Head-to-Head mock draft
Granted, Head-to-Head points scoring tends to favor starting pitching, but it's still a surprise...
-
Finding Wins in Roto
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...
-
Attacking steals in Roto
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Can Luke Voit keep it going? Is there more to Joe Musgrove than meets the eye? Scott White...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Guys like Joey Gallo and Jack Flaherty have already established themselves as worthwhile assets...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...