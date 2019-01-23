Suzuki agreed Wednesday with the Mariners on a minor-league contract, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. The deal is worth $750,000 at the major-league level.

General manager Jerry Dipoto hinted on multiple occasions earlier in the offseason that Suzuki would resume his playing career with the Mariners in 2019 after he previously worked in the organization's front office from May onward last season. With Suzuki now officially set to put pen to paper on a new deal, he'll get the opportunity to audition for a reserve outfield role with Seattle in spring training. At the very least, it's expected that Suzuki will be a part of the 28-man roster the Mariners will be allotted for their season-opening, two-game series in Japan, the 45-year-old's home country. The Mariners will then pare their roster down to 25 men prior to the home opener March 28 against the Red Sox. Suzuki may need to prove in spring training and the Japan games that he's still a viable MLB player in order to stick around with the big club on a more permanent basis.