Mariners' Jack Larsen: DFA'd by Seattle
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Larsen was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Tuesday.
Larsen was optioned to Double-A Arkansas earlier Tuesday and has now lost his spot on the 40-man roster. He made his big-league debut Sunday and struck out in his lone plate appearance.
