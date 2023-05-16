Larsen (hand) has gone 6-for-24 with a 5:6 BB:K in seven games for Triple-A Tacoma since returning from the 7-day injured list May 2.

Larsen missed the first month of the minor-league season while recovering from surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his hand. Though he's healthy again, the 28-year-old doesn't have a spot on the Mariners' 40-man roster and will face an uphill battle to resurface in the majors in 2023 if most of Seattle's key outfielders are able to avoid injuries.