Mariners' Jack Larsen: Has hamate bone injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Larsen is dealing with a hamate bone injury, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
It's an injury which usually requires surgery, although that hasn't been confirmed yet. Larsen is in camp as a non-roster invitee and is likely slated for Triple-A Tacoma once healthy.
