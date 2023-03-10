Larsen's fracture hamate bone will require surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The surgery will likely cause him to miss significant time. Larsen was playing well as a non-roster invite and had a slim chance of winning one of the backup spots on the Seattle bench coming out of the Cactus League. When he returns, it will now all but assuredly be at Triple-A with Tacoma.
More News
-
Mariners' Jack Larsen: Has hamate bone injury•
-
Mariners' Jack Larsen: Remains in organization•
-
Mariners' Jack Larsen: DFA'd by Seattle•
-
Mariners' Jack Larsen: Headed back to Double-A•
-
Mariners' Jack Larsen: Logs one plate appearance in debut•
-
Mariners' Jack Larsen: Called up, starting in MLB debut•