The Mariners traded Larsen to the Giants on Friday.

Larsen sat out the first month of the season after fracturing his hamate bone, and he's slashing .313/.466/.338 through 103 plate appearances in Triple-A. Larsen isn't listed on the 40-man roster, so he'll continue to serve as organizational depth with the Giants. However, he could draw consideration for a promotion should the Giants' outfield depth be tested as the season progresses.