Winker will sit for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels,.
The Mariners will likely give many of their regulars a rest in one of the day's two games. The Angels are sending out southpaws (Patrick Sandoval and Jose Suarez) in both contests, so it likely didn't matter much which game Winker would sit for. Dylan Moore will take over in left field.
More News
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: On base thrice in loss•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Bought out of arbitration years•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: On base thrice in loss•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Launches two-run homer•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: On base thrice in win•