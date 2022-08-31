site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Riding pine Wednesday
Winker isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers.
Winker will get a breather after he went 0-for-11 with four strikeouts over the last three games. Sam Haggerty (finger) is returning to the lineup as the left fielder and batting ninth.
