Mariners' Jesse Winker: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Winker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Oakland.
The lefty-hitting Winker will duck out of the lineup with southpaw JP Sears taking the hill for Oakland. Dylan Moore will step in for Winker as the Mariners' left fielder.
