Mariners' Joe Jacques: Expected to be added to roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners are expected to call up Jacques from Triple-A Tacoma, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Jacques was acquired via trade from the Dodgers in early June and will earn a promotion despite a 6.19 ERA this season at the Triple-A level. The lefty reliever holds a 5.46 ERA and 22:11 K:BB over 29.2 frames covering parts of two big-league seasons.
