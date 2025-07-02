Mariners' Joe Jacques: Contract selected
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners selected Jacques' contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
Jacques has posted a 6.19 ERA and 35:12 K:BB over 32 innings at the Triple-A level this season. The 30-year-old will give manager Dan Wilson another relief option from the left side.
More News
-
Mariners' Joe Jacques: Expected to be added to roster•
-
Mariners' Joe Jacques: Traded to Mariners•
-
Dodgers' Joe Jacques: Inks minors deal with LAD•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Jacques: Clears waivers, stays in organization•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Jacques: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Jacques: Back down to Reno•