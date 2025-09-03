default-cbs-image
The Mariners designated Jacques for assignment Wednesday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Jose Castillo. Jacques was up with the Mariners briefly earlier this season but did not make an appearance. He's posted a 6.51 ERA and 53:22 K:BB over 47 innings at the Triple-A level in 2025.

