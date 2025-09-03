Mariners' Joe Jacques: Removed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners designated Jacques for assignment Wednesday.
The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Jose Castillo. Jacques was up with the Mariners briefly earlier this season but did not make an appearance. He's posted a 6.51 ERA and 53:22 K:BB over 47 innings at the Triple-A level in 2025.
More News
-
Mariners' Joe Jacques: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Joe Jacques: Contract selected•
-
Mariners' Joe Jacques: Expected to be added to roster•
-
Mariners' Joe Jacques: Traded to Mariners•
-
Dodgers' Joe Jacques: Inks minors deal with LAD•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Jacques: Clears waivers, stays in organization•