Mariners' Joe Jacques: Sent back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners optioned Jacques to Triple-A Tacoma following Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Royals.
Jacques was not utilized in the lone game he was up with the Mariners on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, Logan Evans was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.
