Jacques cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A Tacoma.

Jacques was pushed off the 40-man roster Wednesday to make room for Jose Castillo, but the former will officially stick with the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 30-year-old southpaw has struggled mightily while spending the entire season in Triple-A, posting a 6.51 ERA and 1.72 WHIP across 47 innings between the Mariners' and Dodgers' affiliates.