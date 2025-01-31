Polanco (knee) signed a one-year, $7.75 million contract with the Mariners on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Polanco spent the 2024 season with the Mariners and suffered a down year, during which he hit just .213 with a 29.2 percent strikeout rate across 469 plate appearances. However, he played through a knee injury for a significant portion of the season, an issue that has since been corrected. Seattle reportedly plans to play Polanco primarily at third base, likely setting up Dylan Moore to be the team's primary second baseman as the roster currently stands.