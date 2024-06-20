Polanco (hamstring) took a full game's worth of plate appearances as the designated hitter in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Las Vegas on Wednesday, going 1-for-4 with a walk and a run.
Polanco's ability to play in back-to-back games for the second time in his rehab assignment appears to bode well for the chances of imminent activation. The veteran infielder already logged seven innings on defense Tuesday, so there may be nothing left to prove for Polanco in terms of the fitness of his previously ailing hamstring.
