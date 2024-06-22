Polanco (hamstring) played a full game at second base in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Las Vegas on Friday, going 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and another RBI from a bases-loaded walk.

Polanco may have put quite the bow on a highly successful rehab assignment with Friday's performance, which was an unqualified success for him all the way around. Not only were the offensive fireworks a welcome sight for a player who's struggled all season at the big-league level, but Polanco was also able to put in a full game on defense for the first time during his rehab stint in the minors. It would seem highly likely the Mariners would deem him ready for activation at this point, but they may opt to have Polanco finish out the weekend with the Rainiers before potentially meeting the club in Tampa Bay for the start of a three-game series against the Rays on Monday.