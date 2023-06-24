Caballero went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Orioles on Friday.

While several other teammates put together much more sensational stat lines in the Mariners' 13-1 win, Caballero was effective with a small-ball approach out of the bottom of the order. The rookie's steal was his 11th of the season, while the three times he reached safely pushed his on-base percentage to a stellar .377. Caballero has also reached safely in four of his last five games, although he has just one extra-base hit, a double, over that span.