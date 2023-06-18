Caballero is not in the starting lineup versus the White Sox on Sunday.
Caballero will get a day off after going 1-for-5 with a double in Saturday's extra-innings loss to Chicago. Kolten Wong will get the start at second base and hit ninth for the series finale.
