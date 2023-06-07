Caballero is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Padres, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Caballero will sit to begin a second consecutive game, although he did come off the bench and draw a pair of walks in Tuesday's win over San Diego. Kolten Wong will hit ninth and handle second base duties in Caballero's absence.
