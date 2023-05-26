Caballero is not in the lineup Friday versus the Pirates.
The left-handed-hitting Kolten Wong will start at second base and bat ninth with right-hander Mitch Keller on the mound for Pittsburgh. Caballero has slashed .300/.475/.467 in 40 plate appearances against lefties but just .258/.324/.387 in 37 plate appearances against righties.
