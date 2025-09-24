Naylor went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Naylor came through in the clutch, ripping a bases-clearing double with two outs in the eighth inning to put the Mariners ahead and help secure a postseason berth. Since arriving from the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline, he's maintained his production, posting an .819 OPS in Seattle after logging an .807 mark in Arizona. For the season, the first baseman owns a .292/.351/.461 slash line with 28 doubles, 20 homers, 91 RBI and 28 stolen bases across 144 games.