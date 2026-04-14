Mariners' Josh Naylor: Snaps power drought with two homers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Naylor went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 6-2 win over the Astros.
It was the sixth career multi-homer effort by Naylor, who went deep for the first time this season with his first-inning three-run jack. Naylor also racked up at least five RBI for the seventh time in his career. The first baseman still has plenty of room for improvement, batting .127 with the aforementioned two homers, seven RBI and six walks across his first 63 at-bats.
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