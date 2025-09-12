Naylor went 0-for-5 with two stolen bases and one run scored in Thursday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Angels.

Naylor swiped a bag after reaching on catcher's interference in the 10th inning, and his second steal came as the initial runner in the 12th before he came around to score the tying run in that frame. The first baseman continues to pick his moments on the basepaths with five steals over his last 11 contests. Overall, he's up to 27 thefts on 29 attempts while adding 19 home runs, 80 RBI, 74 runs scored and a .283/.344/.451 slash line over 134 games between Seattle and Arizona this season.