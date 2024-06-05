Rojas went 3-for-5 with an RBI infield single, a double and a run in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday.

Rojas brought home Dylan Moore with his fourth-inning knock to extend the Mariners' lead to 4-1 at the time, marking only his second RBI in the last 15 games. In contrast, the two-bagger was Rojas' fifth during that same stretch, although those are his only extra-base hits dating back to May 5. Despite the overall lack of pop recently, Rojas is still one of the Mariners' more consistent bats with a .288 average and .781 OPS across 177 plate appearances.