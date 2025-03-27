Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The White Sox placed Rojas (toe) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Rojas is working his way back from a hairline fracture in his right big toe, an injury he sustained in mid-March. While Rojas is on the mend from the injury, the White Sox will likely turn to Lenyn Sosa and Brooks Baldwin to pick up most of the starts at second base.

More News