Rojas (toe) remains out of Chicago's spring lineup Sundy and is likely to begin the season on the injured list, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 30-year-old sustained a hairline fracture in his right big toe in mid-March, and it appears he won't have enough time to get healthy before Thursday's season opener. Rojas is expected to operate as Chicago's primary second baseman against right-handed pitching, once healthy. Lenyn Sosa and Brooks Baldwin are the main candidates to fill in at the keystone in the meantime.