Rojas (toe) remains out of Chicago's spring lineup Sundy and is likely to begin the season on the injured list, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 30-year-old sustained a hairline fracture in his right big toe in mid-March, and it appears he won't have enough time to get healthy before Thursday's season opener. Rojas is expected to operate as Chicago's primary second baseman against right-handed pitching, once healthy. Lenyn Sosa and Brooks Baldwin are the main candidates to fill in at the keystone in the meantime.
More News
-
White Sox's Josh Rojas: Hopes to be back on field soon•
-
White Sox's Josh Rojas: Recovering from big toe fracture•
-
White Sox's Josh Rojas: Exits game with big toe injury•
-
White Sox's Josh Rojas: Projected to start at second base•
-
White Sox's Josh Rojas: One-year pact with ChiSox•
-
Josh Rojas: Non-tendered by Seattle•