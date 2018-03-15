Mariners' Josh Smith: Signs with Mariners
Smith signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
With injuries making their way through the Mariners' clubhouse early in camp, the team decided to add Smith to offer additional organizational depth. He'll likely report to Triple-A Tacoma to open the season. The 30-year-old spent all of last season with the A's, posting a 4.89 ERA and 25:15 K:BB across 35 innings of relief.
