Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run, an RBI and a stolen base against Washington in Monday's 8-4 victory.

Rodriguez tied a season high with three hits and reached base four times for the first time on the campaign. The star outfielder added his 18th theft, tied for ninth-most in the majors. Rodriguez has been coming on strong of late, collecting four multi-hit efforts over his past 10 games and slashing .310/.383/.429 with a home run, five RBI, seven runs and six steals over that span.