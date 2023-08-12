Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and four total RBI in Friday's 9-2 win over the Orioles.

Rodriguez capped off the Mariners' five-run fourth inning with a three-run blast and added an RBI double in the sixth. This was his fifth multi-hit effort over his last six games, a span in which he's batting .458 (11-for-24). The star outfielder is up to a .259/.322/.438 slash line with 19 homers, 66 RBI, 69 runs scored and 27 stolen bases through 112 contests this season. With J.P. Crawford (concussion) on the injured list, Rodriguez looks likely to fill in as the Mariners' main leadoff hitter after routinely batting second for the last couple of months.