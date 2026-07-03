Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Expected to go on 7-day IL

The Mariners are expected to place Rodriguez on the 7-day concussion injured list Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez entered the league's concussion protocol following Thursday's game against the Angels, when he was removed after being hit in the back of the helmet by a throw from Nolan Schanuel in the first inning. Rodriguez will need to move through multiple checkpoints before being cleared of the concussion protocol but is eligible to be activated off the IL before the All-Star break. A corresponding move has yet to be announced, though Kremer notes that Miles Mastrobuoni has a locker ahead of Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays.