Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double Saturday in an 8-7 win against the Astros.

It's been a rough start to the campaign for Rodriguez, who entered Saturday batting a measly .148 with no extra-base hits or stolen bases and just two RBI through 14 games. The star outfielder finally got things going against Houston, collecting his first two extra-base hits -- a double in the first inning and a big two-run blast in the fifth that tied the score 7-7. Fantasy managers who roster Rodriguez likely made a big investment in him, so there's understandably been some frustration about how his season has started. However, he's been a slow starter throughout his career and has still managed to go 20-20 in each of his first four MLB seasons (with two of those being 30-30 campaigns), so it probably wouldn't be wise to sell low on him.