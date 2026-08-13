Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Homers in defeat

Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Yankees.

Rodriguez extended the Mariners' lead to 3-0 in the first inning with a two-out, two-strike blast off Will Warren, his 19th homer this season. The long ball is Rodriguez's only hit across nine at-bats in his last three games, though he'd gone 11-for-29 (.379) with a 1.057 OPS in his previous eight contests. Overall, Rodriguez is slashing .257/.324/.428 this year with 55 runs scored, 52 RBI and 15 stolen bases across 475 plate appearances,