Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Homers off bench Tuesday

Rodriguez (leg) went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Reds.

Rodriguez entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and remained in the contest in center field for the final three frames. He delivered a solo shot to pull the Mariners within a run in the eighth. The outfielder appears to be no worse than day-to-day at this time and could be back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday. He is hitting .258 with a .747 OPS, 15 homers, 12 stolen bases, 43 RBI, 48 runs scored and 15 doubles over 91 contests this season.