Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Rodriguez was one of four Mariners with multiple hits in the contest. It was his third multi-hit game in a row, and he's batting .370 (10-for-27) during his active six-game hitting streak. The outfielder has pushed his slash line up to .252/.318/.430 with 17 home runs, 24 steals, 55 RBI, 61 runs scored, 21 doubles and one triple through 100 contests this season.