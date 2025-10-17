Rodriguez will start in center field and bat leadoff in Friday's ALCS Game 5 versus the Blue Jays.

The Mariners tweaked their lineup in Game 4 and are shaking it up further for Game 5 after the Blue Jays evened the series Thursday. It's the first time since late July that Rodriguez has batted leadoff for Seattle. Randy Arozarena -- who had batted leadoff in every one of his starts since July 31 -- has been bumped down to the No. 5 spot.