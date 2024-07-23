Share Video

Rodriguez (ankle) has been diagnosed with a mild ankle sprain and is being considered day-to-day, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Rodriguez underwent an MRI on his injured ankle earlier in the day, but the club held off on revealing the results until after Monday's game. The training staff will likely re-evaluate the star centerfielder in the morning to determine his status for the second game of the series Tuesday.

